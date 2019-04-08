Clear

trotter talks winning

trotter talks winning

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 8:40 PM
Updated: Apr. 8, 2019 8:40 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for trotter talks winning

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

jen bagely- trotter/western head softball coach:"we're playing good competetion so your're going to drop a few games here and there but this team has done a really good job of bouncing back and looking at a game and a performance as what it is and it's something to learn from and move on rather then a identity because we fail so i think that's been a big part of this teams success and momentum hear in the end.") the western baseball
Saint Joseph
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 67°
Cameron
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 67°
Fairfax
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, too but with more clouds. Highs through the middle part of the workweek will be in the lower to middle 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events