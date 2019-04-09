Clear

Another nice day for Tuesday

Another nice day for Tuesday

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 5:59 AM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 5:59 AM
Posted By: Vanessa Alonso

Speech to Text for Another nice day for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

(anchors ad-lib to wx) <<tuesday and wednesday will be dry, too but with more clouds. highs through the middle part of the the lower to middle 70s. a strong storm system will be in the area late wednesday bringing rain chances into our thursday. this system will be bringing some gusty winds with it as well. a strong cold front will be moving through with this system so temperatures will cool back down into the 50s by thursday. we could even see a rain/snow mix late thursday night into friday morning. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) plus... time for getting your
Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 47°
Maryville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 52°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 47°
Cameron
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 52°
Fairfax
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 49°
Tuesday and Wednesday will be dry, too but with more clouds. Highs through the middle part of the workweek will be in the lower to middle 70s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events