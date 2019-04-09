Clear

MODOT

CHRIS REDLINE WITH MODOT TO TALK ABOUT WORKZONE SAFETY

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 7:20 AM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 7:20 AM
Posted By: Curtis Couldry
Saint Joseph
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 61°
Savannah
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
After a beautiful spring day on Monday, expect more of the same for our Tuesday. Highs will still be mild and above average in the lower to middle 70s with mostly sunny skies.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events