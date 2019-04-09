Speech to Text for Missouri Department of Conservation celebrates Arbor Day with planting trees

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mo. 1 >> we're back here on "live at five." >> as promised, smokey the bear. we are here to talk about arbor day once again every year. got some trees you want to give away. >> tell us about why the department does this program every year. >> well, we encourage folks to plant trees and realize the benefits of planting trees. i got started in nebraska, the state has very few trees. they are one-year old seedling. if somebody wants more, just come back out. and then we're going to have activities for adults and kids as well. but everybody really likes the trees. we have a big selection. >> this on its own isn't that impressive but this turns into what? >> phillip, do you know what kind of tree this is? >> a burr oak. >> how big do they get? >> depending on the soil type and nutrients. 90 foot tall. >> this seed came from where? >> our state nursery in missouri. >> yeah, they plant them and then they put nets over them to keep the deer and squirrels out. >> what kind of choices of trees do you have? >> we have shrubree. we have basically that will match up with anybody's yard. >> what is the cost of these? >> it's free. >> i like that. it's saturday from 10 to noon at the conservation office. really easy to find you folks. missouri western. >> how much fun is this giving away trees every year? >> it's a lot of fun. i always enjoy planting trees. last year we planted probably 10,000 trees. >> and it's all about the future. folks, about how many will you have available? until you run out? c1we never run so come on out. don't worry about it. if somebody wants a few extras. >> what is smokey going to be doing? >> taking pictures. >> glad you're