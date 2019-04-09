Speech to Text for Edward Jones: Estate Planning

edward jones, reducing stress of estate planning c1 welcome back to "live at five," we're here with gabe from edward jones. not a fun topic to talk about with a lot of families. estate planning is uncomfortable. >> usually the estate planning doesn't bring a good connotation to talk. >> if you don't ahead of time, boy you could have problems. >> absolutely, there's no time too soon to start because we don't know when our time will be done. >> you think your family is amicable until this happens. who knows what kind of arguments. >> this is what we're here to talk. who you can trust. c1first cpa or estate planning attorney. in reference -- >> kind of work in coordination. >> we are the quarterback of the team. we can sit down and understand what is important to somebody if the estate conversation is what their focus is on. by gathering information, we can lead you to the appropriate sources which are typically going to be cpa and estate planning attorney. >> number one, avoid family squabbles. >> so, today the death tax is at a high enough level people don't necessarily need to look at trusts. >> you have to have a pretty large. $600,000 or $7,000. >> $5.5 million. and it goes up every year. >> just off by one zero. the trust as an instrument can do the things you highlighted or listed. avoid the family squabbles and greater control. saving time and effort. big gain in protection. >> in reference to that, that's if you're using a trust company. to act as a fiduciary. that will help with the highest standard of care. no move will be made within the trust without thinking of your best interests first. >> everyone has something they will be giving away. so have a will. don't go through probate. how do you reach you? >> i'm on the south track. you can pick up the phone and dial our office or any office in town. or you can walk in