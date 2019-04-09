Speech to Text for Fun-filled day planned for Children's Fair

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shaking going on in the studio and an actual warm up next week. >> alan. >> all right. thanks. here with margaret mitchell. you have been busy getting ready for another children's fair at the civic coming up. >> yes. and the children's fair is not just for parents and teachers event but collaboration of head start, youth alliance and the libraries and there's many more. >> you want to talk about one stop shopping. >> that's right. there are things for all the young children. yes. and there's going to be like infant and toddler even area to. so that will be good. i see on here enjoyed most by kids 0-6. even the youngest of kids will have something for them. >> exactly. and the theme this year is let's explore. so it's exploring all types of things. there will be things about outer space and an astronaut as a dressed up character. we're doing a booth how to catch a star. one thing we will do is fishing for stars. another one of the groups is doing a thing on camping and llama llama loves camping. so there will be some things where they will do pretend around a camp fire. going on a bear hunt is another one. and they will actually go through some of the things they do on the bear hunt. there's one that's going to have beavers as the theme. and help make a beaver dam. and so it is a week from tomorrow. april 16th at the civic arena. >> it's so big you have to do it in two sessions. there will be a morning session that goes from 9:00 to 11:30 and evening session that goes from 5:00 to 7:30. all free. even the parking garage east of the civic arena. >> we're talking hundreds of folks. be ready for the crowds but in a good way because there's so much there to see and do for the kids and for the parents as well. >> it's not so crowded that you can't move around. so don't be afraid of crowds. >> but again, just when you get that many organizations together, and the kids just go crazy. >> they do. they will have a great time. >> then we have another thing coming up on saturday the 27th. out at the conservation center. you explain you turn to go into the college. i think it's james mccarthy drive. not to be confused with where the nature center is the mccarthy drive >> this is in the university. go in and that event is a couple weeks. the kids will love that. >> from 10:00 to 11:30 and it's let's go outside and they will have scavenger hunts. things to listen to. things to feel. things to smell. all kinds of things and also there's going to be someone there from animal control and rescue that will be talking about animal safety. >> kids love the pets and love to be outside. we have a