Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe: Chocolate Sin Cake

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

we will check in when we come 1 here we are in the kq 2 kitchen with bracey's cafe. we have the head shot talking about chocolate. i don't see chocolate here. >> not yet. >> i'm ready for the chocolate. then i come over here. >> there's one thing we want to show first. what is that? >> hang on a minute. >> this was full before alan got here. was it not? >> that's the evidence. this is more what i'm like. >> look at that. oh, boy. but it's all going to go right in there. you have been layering stuff already. >> i will take you through the construction. on the bottom we have a brandy pecan crust short bread with pecans on the side of it. this mixture is cream cheese. powdered sugar and whipped cream. >> you want to spread that over your crust. >> probably not very ketofriendly. >> well you know, all things in moderation. you put that all the way through. layer almost like five layer, >> what a great dessert idea. >> so you've got that. especially this time of year. >> what kind of chocolate do you have? >> get your chocolate custard and you just pour it in there. do you need help with that? >> if we weren't in a time constraint i probably would. >> how did you make it? >> well it's just egg, milk, some corn starch and cocoa. >> and that is -- so that's a double layer of chocolate. i will call it. >> and there it goes. all right. and that is going to be layered li libby -- liberally. >> we will put another layer. >> of whipping cream. >> that's what this is here for. >> that's what that is. >> then there's, i see more chocolate chip. on top of the whipping cream we're going to just sprinkle some english toffee. >> you said this is not very surprisingly a big hit downtown. >> very big. we had this in the case today and again tomorrow. >> we sold out of it today. >> on top goes the whipped cream, the toffee and does it need to set? >> yeah, you just put in the refri refrigerator. this bowl looks awful dirty, we will have to figure out a way to clean it up. >> i might be able to find a few pieces for c1 >> you don't have to wash it. you don't need it wash the bowl. we're back with brett dauby, it's snowing toffee. that is it. about five different layers in it. >> mike, >> this is fantastic. >> you were quiet during the break. >> i love the short bread you made on the bottom. >> that's easy to make. just half a cup of butter. >> a little crunch to it. excellent. and then the layers, the chocolate, the whipped cream. the cream cheese. the toffee. yes. just say yes. >> one of my daughter's favorites. we will have the recipe on our website. your daughter has excellent taste. what do you ask for? >> the chocolate sin.