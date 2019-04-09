Clear

Bracy's Cafe: Chocolate Sin Cake

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 2:56 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 2:56 PM
Posted By: Andy House

we will check in when we come 1 here we are in the kq 2 kitchen with bracey's cafe. we have the head shot talking about chocolate. i don't see chocolate here. >> not yet. >> i'm ready for the chocolate. then i come over here. >> there's one thing we want to show first. what is that? >> hang on a minute. >> this was full before alan got here. was it not? >> that's the evidence. this is more what i'm like. >> look at that. oh, boy. but it's all going to go right in there. you have been layering stuff already. >> i will take you through the construction. on the bottom we have a brandy pecan crust short bread with pecans on the side of it. this mixture is cream cheese. powdered sugar and whipped cream. >> you want to spread that over your crust. >> probably not very ketofriendly. >> well you know, all things in moderation. you put that all the way through. layer almost like five layer, >> what a great dessert idea. >> so you've got that. especially this time of year. >> what kind of chocolate do you have? >> get your chocolate custard and you just pour it in there. do you need help with that? >> if we weren't in a time constraint i probably would. >> how did you make it? >> well it's just egg, milk, some corn starch and cocoa. >> and that is -- so that's a double layer of chocolate. i will call it. >> and there it goes. all right. and that is going to be layered li libby -- liberally. >> we will put another layer. >> of whipping cream. >> that's what this is here for. >> that's what that is. >> then there's, i see more chocolate chip. on top of the whipping cream we're going to just sprinkle some english toffee. >> you said this is not very surprisingly a big hit downtown. >> very big. we had this in the case today and again tomorrow. >> we sold out of it today. >> on top goes the whipped cream, the toffee and does it need to set? >> yeah, you just put in the refri refrigerator. this bowl looks awful dirty, we will have to figure out a way to clean it up. >> i might be able to find a few pieces for c1 >> you don't have to wash it. you don't need it wash the bowl. we're back with brett dauby, it's snowing toffee. that is it. about five different layers in it. >> mike, >> this is fantastic. >> you were quiet during the break. >> i love the short bread you made on the bottom. >> that's easy to make. just half a cup of butter. >> a little crunch to it. excellent. and then the layers, the chocolate, the whipped cream. the cream cheese. the toffee. yes. just say yes. >> one of my daughter's favorites. we will have the recipe on our website. your daughter has excellent taste. what do you ask for? >> the chocolate sin.
Wednesday will be dry too, but with more clouds moving in ahead of our next storm system. We'll have a strong southwest wind, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph. It will also be our last warm day of the week with temperatures going up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
