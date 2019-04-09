Speech to Text for Bracy's Cafe: Cinnamon Pie

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

c1 here we are in the kitchen. in from bracey's cafe. happy on a monday. >> over here telling on jokes. brought old reliable. the noisy machine but i like what it does. >> i will try to stand back. >> it works magic. i brought cinnamon pie. i heard about this cinnamon pie. >> it was a kick in the pants hot. >> i haven't done all my research on that yet. it was brought to my attention. >> it was a full pie. >> i didn't do anything with that. >> i had to do my ambas ambassadorship. we welcome a group from australia from rotary visiting our area. brought them bay the tv station and said you want to stay for our monday guest. boy they were here and loved it. >> they were impressed. >> cinnamon pie. >> it's good. >> i try just a little bit. >> some of the crumbs they left over. >> you take eight ounces of cream cheese and a cup of packed brown sugar and you're going to put that in the mixer and cream it altogether. wipe the sides down, cream it again. you can lean back a little bit. dump and eggs in there. come on alan. two eggs and one yolk. you add a cup and quarter of heavy whipping cream. after that, you've got >> flour. >> yes. >> that's a quarter cup of all-purpose flour. >> got her >> 3-1/2 tablespoons of cinnamon. >> then you add two teaspoons of vanilla. >> teaspoon of salt. >> salt. >> i like the way you have these on little cups. >> it makes it easy. >> half a teaspoon of nutmeg. >> got her. >> boy these are all very fall-type spices. we're not going to look at a calendar. >> no. this pie is good any time of the year. >> all purpose. >> so you're going to mix that, combine it very well so it's all incorporated. scape down the sides a couple times. make sure you get the goodness in the batter. once that's finished, you put in an unbaked cream crust pie. and then put it in the oven for about 35 minutes at 250 degrees and that is what you come out with. then you need to sprinkle some powdered sugar or whipped cream. whatever you like. >> cream cheese and all that. it's almost like it's a cheese cake. >> pretty close. yeah. >> we will have to try it. >> the consistency is like a cheese cake. >> ready for this? >> i have been waiting. somehow we will wait a couple more minutes. maybe. and we will be back c1 we're back from bracey's cafe. we had a minute and didn't last. you kind of hinted it's pumpkin pie without the pumpkin. >> no pumpkin. it's very good, you can have it any time of the year. it's good. like you say, it's the consistency of pumpkin pie. got the cinnamon flavor in it. i don't think you can beat this. >> you are known for your pies and other desserts at bracey's. you have your full menu for breakfast and lunch and our special tomorrow, is it roast beef day? >> no, it's chicken fried steak with mashed potatoes and green beans and gravy. >> that will stick to the ribs in a good way. >> good comfort food. >> and we will have this. have a slice of that. >> 505.