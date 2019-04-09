Clear

Flooding forces Craig evacuations

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 9:02 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

>>> thanks for joining us at 5:00, i'm bob. record flooding forced residents in craig to leave their homes. chris is live from there tonight where the town is about to be cut off by flooding. >>> the city did announce the mandatory evacuation just after noon today. the reason why, take a look behind me. this is missouri 111 just southwest of craig. only thing stopping the water right now from rushing into the town, this man-made levy they've been working on for the last several days. they have sandbagged it. t this -- talking to the mayor and other city council members, this sense of urgency comes because water levels rose south of town. the flood water is flowing up toward the north. a lot of people are out sandbagging and working around the clock to save the town. city officials did say it was a mandatory evacuation, but people don't necessarily have to leave. >>> they have to come to city hall, give us their name and their address. >>> workers will continue to work throughout the night tonight sandbagging, doing as much preparation as they can. they want to be safe than sorry. school out the rest of the week as a precaution as well. more on the city
Wednesday will be dry too, but with more clouds moving in ahead of our next storm system. We'll have a strong southwest wind, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph. It will also be our last warm day of the week with temperatures going up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
