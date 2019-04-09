Speech to Text for Highway 59

roush is live off highway-59, where rescue efforts were underway after a vehicle was caught in the flood. chris...authorities are adamant that no one cross these road closed barricades... levees breached earlier today along the missouri river in atchison and that's why the road is closed from here at 59 heading into atchison. now, the buchanan county sheriff's department and the missouri state highway patrol responded to a vehicle that was stuck in water on the buchanan county side of atchison, kansas according to buchanan county sheriff bill puett, the driver drove around barricades on highway 59 when it got stuck in water. officials say it was too deep to drive to the vehicle so they deployed boats to rescue the people in the vehicle. authorities were able to rescue the individuals. there is no word on how many people are inside.and the sheriff says puett no one should go around any road closed signs. (sot sheriff bill puett/buchanan county sheriff: "the current that is coming across the road is very strong. it will take and push a vehicle off the roadway. it already pushed one vehicle off the roadway today and that was earlier when the water was just starting to rise and it is very deep at this point. everybody needs to not drive through floodwater. this is very dangerous stuff.")