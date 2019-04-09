Speech to Text for Remington Nature Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and holt county, as well as in southern buchanan county and even in industrial south st. joseph. but, considering the record-breaking river levels, flooding could have been a lot worse kq2's chris roush is at the remington nature center.. where crews are working to open the center back up...thanks alan... all things considered.. the process to reopen the nature center could have taken months... but as crews have been able to get into the building.. they're finding minimal amounts of damage...