Clear

Remington Nature Flooding

Remington Nature Flooding

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 9:05 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 9:05 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Speech to Text for Remington Nature Flooding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and holt county, as well as in southern buchanan county and even in industrial south st. joseph. but, considering the record-breaking river levels, flooding could have been a lot worse kq2's chris roush is at the remington nature center.. where crews are working to open the center back up...thanks alan... all things considered.. the process to reopen the nature center could have taken months... but as crews have been able to get into the building.. they're finding minimal amounts of damage...
Saint Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Fairfax
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 63°
Wednesday will be dry too, but with more clouds moving in ahead of our next storm system. We'll have a strong southwest wind, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph. It will also be our last warm day of the week with temperatures going up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events