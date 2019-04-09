Clear

Parks trail under water

Parks trail under water

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 9:07 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 9:07 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

kempf understands people will want to head back out on the trail running along the missouri...but hopes people can remain patient with crews while cleaning up... another part of the parks department that will need attention heritage park.. just north of here... it's underwater still... but kempf says crews will get back to the ball parks as soon as they can... reporting live from the remington nature center in st. jospeph.. chris roush kq2
Wednesday will be dry too, but with more clouds moving in ahead of our next storm system. We'll have a strong southwest wind, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph. It will also be our last warm day of the week with temperatures going up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
