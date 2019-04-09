Speech to Text for Parks trail under water

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

kempf understands people will want to head back out on the trail running along the missouri...but hopes people can remain patient with crews while cleaning up... another part of the parks department that will need attention heritage park.. just north of here... it's underwater still... but kempf says crews will get back to the ball parks as soon as they can... reporting live from the remington nature center in st. jospeph.. chris roush kq2