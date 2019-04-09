Speech to Text for Missouri Western receives $1 million gift

information. the missouri western centennial capital campaign received a generous gift tuesday night... st. joseph resident drew h. brown donated a one million dollar gift to enhance potter hall with an arts annex... brown has served on the university's foundation board of directors and is currently the chair of the missouri western arts society... he says giving back and helping students in the arts will mean great things for the university for years to come... (sot, drew h. brown: "the fact that we have a university here in st. joseph enhances the environment, so much in so many ways that i can't even describe, so i want to do all that i can to help further the university's mission.")(sot, dr. robert vartabedian: "that will considerably increase our offerings in the visual arts and free up a lot of space in what is now potter hall for a lot of different areas that are associated with the arts.") the addition will be named the drew h. brown arts annex in