Speech to Text for St. Joseph resident raises concerns regarding new trail system location

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

news at ten, one st. joseph man's fight to keep a new hiker/biker trail from going through his backyard. it's been a north end controversy for months -- and now just two weeks from being approved, mayor bill mcmurray says maybe a change needs to be made. <<(nat sound)north end homeowner wanted to be heard. on multiple been to st. joseph city council meetings voicing his opposition to a new hiker biker trail being developed in his neighborhood. the design has part of it going through his backyard. "the biggest frustration is how much it disrupts the living at my house going to affect everybody to the north of me."on tuesday, mayor bill mcmurray went to smith's home to check it out for himself. "the stake has been driven for the right-of-way that cuts right through his driveway. i understand his concern that it's going to chop off a part of his driveway.now -- less than two weeks away from approving the plan-- mcmurray says he has a better understanding of how it would affect the neighborhood.after seeing some problems, mcmurray says he has second thoughts."i do think it's a good idea. let's take another look at this and come up with something different."the hiker/biker trail has been supported by several of st. joseph's city council members- - including mcmurray.grant money is helping to pay for the project thatmany believe is part of an overall plan to improve the liveability of the community and provide another route to the northside sports complex."promotes health and wellness. it beautifies areas that are blighted or neglected and overall increases property values of people who live in that area."that all sounds good to smith and others, but it's in the execution of how it's done."we're not against the project of having a hike and bike trail, it's just the location of where it is." chris rousch, kq2 news.>> for now, the