Clear

Western softball tops bearcats

Western softball tops bearcats

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 11:18 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 11:18 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for Western softball tops bearcats

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

consecutive double header... it's the bearcats of bolivar... against the griffs... and the runs were rolling in game one.=== in the first inning... sydni hawkins... rips one to left field.. that'll score two runs for the griffs... four in the first inning.. then four in the second third and fourth combined... gives western an 8-0...=== add that to a dominant performance by the junior from altoona iowa.. kenzie hilzer... only gave up a single hit thanks in part by lauren houston... makinig a fantastic play at short stop to help keep base runners off... === hilzer able to add four strike outs on the day for a one hit performance.. lifting western to a game one victory 8-0 in five innings..
Saint Joseph
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 65°
Maryville
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 65°
Cameron
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 62°
Wednesday will be dry too, but with more clouds moving in ahead of our next storm system. We'll have a strong southwest wind, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph. It will also be our last warm day of the week with temperatures going up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events