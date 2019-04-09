Speech to Text for Western softball tops bearcats

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

consecutive double header... it's the bearcats of bolivar... against the griffs... and the runs were rolling in game one.=== in the first inning... sydni hawkins... rips one to left field.. that'll score two runs for the griffs... four in the first inning.. then four in the second third and fourth combined... gives western an 8-0...=== add that to a dominant performance by the junior from altoona iowa.. kenzie hilzer... only gave up a single hit thanks in part by lauren houston... makinig a fantastic play at short stop to help keep base runners off... === hilzer able to add four strike outs on the day for a one hit performance.. lifting western to a game one victory 8-0 in five innings..