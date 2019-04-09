Clear

Northwest falls to Pitt state

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 11:27 PM
Updated: Apr. 9, 2019 11:27 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

pittsburg state... it's the gorillas taking on the bearcats on what could be described as a pitcure perfect night for baseball..===in the fifth.../ connor quick at the dish for northwest...having a great season for the bearcats so far...helps them out again.. knocks one deep to left field.. and thats going to drop before the wall..run is going to score..northwest up..2-1 on pitt after 5...===we go to the 8th..where it gets tied up when blain ohlmeier is walked by trevor dudar...in comes chaz burges...===then in the ninth...the gorillas give the winning blow...burgess at the plate...hits a sac fly to score tyson cushman..the gorillas take this one 3-2... (sot darin loe/northwest head coach: "...all of our kids" )
Wednesday will be dry too, but with more clouds moving in ahead of our next storm system. We'll have a strong southwest wind, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph. It will also be our last warm day of the week with temperatures going up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
