Speech to Text for Flood scam awareness

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

last few weeks have been harrd for pam burley.. her the many swallowed up by month..flood victim] it'll fixed up and for while she's out where to few months..flood victim] i'm find a place to stay everything experts say scammers are trying to figure out how to get money from people too distracted by tragedy..[jody dickhaut, ] thhe most common one that happens all the time is in the rebuilding process..if you give us a deposit now we'll get you going right away so they'll give the deposit and think they are being helped and then they never show up again [ cindy wells, feilds specialist mu extension] i dont understand it here we have fellow human beings who are needing help and they are already down and now you're kicking them while they're down which would only add more stress to victims already stressful situation[pam burley, flood victim] i dont know what i'd do..but there are ways you can prevent yourself from being a victim twice..áánatááfirst to make sure you are getting to the propper resources, reach out to local disaster releif [jody dickhaut, ] thats the first place to check the local emergency manager in the community "yes" too quicky if some one offers to do contract work..[ cindy wells, feilds specialist mu extension] dont be affraid to check them out it may take a few extra minutes but those may be worth [pam burley, flood victim] i dont want no body to scam any body else..dane hawkins kq2 news ms. burley says it will be