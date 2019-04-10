Speech to Text for Docudrama aims to show students the dangers of impaired driving

students took time outside the classroom for a lesson that's not commonly found in a textbook. kq2's ron johnson shows us how the students were reminded of the dangers of driving impaired. <<as prom season approaches, authorities are sending a message to high schoolers about the dangers of impaired driving. [gracie walker] it just kinda scares you and its hard to think that could actually happen. emergency crews racing to the scene in the parking lot of saint joseph christian school. not for an actual emergency but for a simulation. [amaya woods] it was just incredibly impactful to kind of like watch the people that you go to school with every day in a scene like that, it's heartbreaking and it could really happen. fellow students played the role of teens in a car accident where impaired driving was involved right in front of their classmates. [allyah smith] people say that a picture says a thousand words, so seeing this rather than just being shown a presentation it's a lot more real and i feel impactful. students got to see everything that goes into working a crash scene transporting the injured, figuring out whose responsible, even seeing what happens to those who don't make it. this may have all been fake, but the impression left on the kids was very real. [max freudenthal] it made me realize that this could happen to anyone and that drinking and driving isn't a good idea.[walker] i don't think that you should ever drink and drive, and i think that you should always be focused. students say it's a lesson not just for them but for all young drivers, and they plan to spread the word. [woods] it's just really important to make awareness about it and really take it seriously. ron johnson kq2 news>> according to the institute for highway safety, car crashes involving young people jump between the months of april and july.