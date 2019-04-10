Speech to Text for Walking for a cause across the country

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the wounded warrior project helps thousands of united states service members of year... and one veteran wants to help out the organization by taking a trip across the country... kq2's chris roush has more on one man's journey of help... <<(nat sound) u.s. army veteran kenneth brock...walks...(nat sound)and walks...(nat sound)and walks... (nat sound)all to help raise funds for the wounded warrior project....(sot, kenneth brock: "have an impact on people's lives and educate them.")brock suffers from ptsd...and for a while, he says it got the best of him... (sot, kenneth brock: "i was over 300 pounds with severe ptsd.")but he found help, in the form of a new companion... pam...(sot, kenneth brock: "she got me back out of my shell and i figured i needed to do something to give back.") so with the help of pam... brock set out on a 2,600 mile- journey across the country... to support the wounded warrior project...(sot, kenneth brock: "contacted them and told them i wanted to do something and my kids live up in couer d'aline, idaho, so i figured i would do a walk because everyone walks, so it's nothing new.")brock and pam set off february 1st on more than 2,600 mile trek from keystone heights, florida to couer d'aline, idaho...all in support of the wounded warrior project...(sot, kenneth brock: "they do a lot of retreats and therapy sessions for the soldiers.")brock made a stop in dearborn...speaking to students from north platte wednesday...and on his way out of town...the students walked him toward his next stop... (sot, kenneth brock: "it's awesome to educate people about the soldiers, wounded warrior much of impact brock's taken more than 2 million steps since he started his journey two months ago...and with every step he takes, he's one step closer to his goal...(nat sound)chris roushkq2 news...>> brock plans on making it to couer d'almine, idaho on july 3 to take part in the independence parade on july 4... the wounded warrior project offers a variety of programs and services for wounded veterans. you can find more information on brock's mission along with a link to donate to the wounded warrior project on our website