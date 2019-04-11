Speech to Text for Whit Merrifield breaks George Brett's Hit record

a hit... and all i can say is merrifield made it as dramatic as possible..=== bottom of the first... grounds it out to second... keep in mind.. he got his last two games with a hit in the first at-bat..== so let's see if he can do it in his second.. two--twoo pitch.. swung on and popped out to center field.. 0 for 2 on the night..=== in the fifth inning... merrifield once again... pops it up to center field.. 0 for 3 on the night.. it appears the clock strikes midnight..=== until the seventh inning.. with two outs.. a runner in scoring position.. he bunts... gets it down the third base line.. and gets on board.. breaks the longest hitting streak in franchise history... set back in 1980.. by george brett.. and it actually tied the