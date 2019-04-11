Clear

Savannah tops benton

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 11:09 PM
Updated: Apr. 10, 2019 11:09 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

the bump for the cardinals... looking to keep a potent savannah ofense at bay...=== but with one runner on in the first inning.. chase spoonemore takes this one yard... two run shot.. its 2-0 after one...==== to the third.. braysen miller.. gets one back for benton... almost identical to what we saw in the first.. this one just a solo bomb.. makes it 2-1 after 3 innings.. but in the end.. savannah able tack on 8 more runs to win this one 10-3..
Our next strong storm system will begin to move into the area late Wednesday night bringing slight rain chances into our Thursday. A strong cold front will be moving through with this system so temperatures will cool back down into the 50s by Thursday.
