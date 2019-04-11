Speech to Text for Voices of Courage Play it Safe

dane hawkins has more. <<[track] nine year old dixon vazquez is pretty smart.. [dixon vazquez, 9, 3rd grade] i like reading becuase when you read you show yourr thinking and you can do that extra work for a good gradehe's also pretty brave..he likes a good challenge ..[dixon vazquez, 9, 3rd grade] math is pretty cool because it's hard, thats what i like about it..but sometimes talking about certain things.. like abuse.. can be hard.. [melissa birdsell, voices of courage] its one of those thigns that people dont like to talk about and keep it hush hush..but councelors at voices of courage want it to be something adults and kids arent afraid to speak up about [melissa birdsell, courage] it doesnt happen to everybody and it doesnt happen a lot but it happens and we want them to know what to do if it happens to themand thanks to the voices of courage new "play it safe" program.. more across the st. district will know how to identify abuse and how to speak up about it..[dixon vazquez, 9, 3rd grade] you say "no" as loud as you can the second rule you run away as fast as you can and then the third rule is you tell a trusted adult. áánatáá[julie weipert, school coincilor 15 yrs ]this is one of the most valuable lessons that in fact from my perspective as a school counselor, they will ever receive and kids like dixon will also receive confidence.. they can make a differnce..[dixon vazquez, 9, 3rd grade] it makes me feel happy and amazing knowing i can do all that stuffdane hawkins kq2 news >>