Benton tops LeBlond

Benton tops LeBlond on a cold day at Phil Welch Stadium.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 10:56 PM
Updated: Apr. 11, 2019 10:56 PM
Posted By: Max Moore

the benton cardinals in action today against leblond... on a rather cold day for baseball...=== and that affected the scoring early on.. austin mcclure walked the bases loaded... giving up two runs in the proces... leblond up 2-0 after two..=== later in the game.. benton able to grab some runs.. tanner schmidt with a dribbler down the third base line.. the throw is unable to be held onto.. scores one to make it 6-2=== then austin mcclure gets it done at the plate as well... pops one to left center... scores two more runs.. able to go on
Temperatures will stay cool and below average heading into the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s into lower 50s on Friday. We'll have a mix of sun & clouds Saturday with highs in the middle 50s. We'll see scattered rain or a rain/snow mix chances late Saturday night into Sunday morning as another storm system pushes through.
