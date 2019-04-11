Speech to Text for Keep Ong Winning

<<(nat sound) (sot, greg dillon: "look out because she can get unstoppable.")shi quing ong won four-straight tournaments this spring... moving her career win total to 13passing griffon hall of famer and pga tour golfer brice garnett... (sot, shi quing ong: "he is really someone that i look up to, so to be up there with him is an honor and i'm really thankful for that.")the 2018 miaa golfer of ther year's become one of the best golfers in the country across division ii...(sot, greg dillon: "i had an incaling that she would be pretty solid when i brought here in, but what has been fun is to watch her growjust watch her take self-improvement and take it to a new level.")(nat sound)ong won one tournament her freshman year at missouri western...and with just a few tweaks to her mental game... she quickly climbed the ranks...(sot, shi quing ong: "i do a lot of self talk, like a lot of just block it out.") (sot, greg dillon: "she just wont let anything else be in her way more than anything else and i think that's what makes her so competitive.")ong and golf team turns their attention to the miaa championship in less than two weeks...and her work ethic and motivation rubs off on the others...(sot, greg dillon: "she's leaving that legacy, so that other people will have something to follow.")and when the griffons arrive at the miaa championship...look out.. (sot, greg dillon: "it's fun to watch because she basically becomes a little bulldog.") (nat sound)chris roush kq2 sports...>> the