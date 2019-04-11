Speech to Text for Dream Factory grants kids wishes

make sure meet Aiden sarnowski a 4 year old boy who loves to eat cheese dip and there's one place he goes for it La Mesa here in St Joseph get one of those that she was dead and that was the only reason he went to make a reservation here because he say I want to hear the big Huaraches did and he did with his friends and family all in part thanks to the local dream factory setting it up before he heads off on a trip of a lifetime everyone that's been a part of this you can't tell by sink his excitement now but it's been a long few months for Aiden and his family special diagnosis was November 19th on Aidan's foot back in the fall 2018 and after a few tests the family got the news it's called alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma and it's a cancel the cancer that originates in the muscle cells by the time the cancer was discovered doctors found masses on his foot and Spine and the Outlook wasn't good enough for my cancer that he they originally only gave him around a 20% chance of living and even if he did live a very very low chance of being able to walk again but never doubt the determination and resiliency of a four-year-old he was kind of a miracle pay after rounds of chemotherapy Aiden continues to make tremendous progress he actually rebounded from it in the manner that you did most of those kids that have this have severe other issues that come along with it has continued to receive good news about Aiden's progress if you will have radiation treatments coming up but at least for Thursday night it was all about one thing Chris Roush KQ2 news