Speech to Text for A chilly start to Friday

of flights delayed the regionand in texas, a "blowing dust warning" near lubbock as winds reached nearly 70 miles per hour, resulting in chaos.tag: experts have been split on whether this storm counts as an infamous "bomb cyclone" which happens when cold air meets warm air in a certain way over a certain period of time. either way, experts do expect this storm to pass by the weekend. will reeve abc news new york.>> (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<freeze warning in effect until 9 am friday. a strong cold front pushed through on thursday. temperatures are on a chilly note this friday morning in the upper 20s to lower 30s. it will be cool and below average heading into the weekend with highs only in the upper 40s into lower 50s on friday with mostly sunny skies. it will still be on the breezy side with winds coming in from the west at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30 mph at times. we'll have a mix of sun & clouds saturday with highs in the middle 50s. we'll see scattered rain or a rain/snow mix chances late saturday night into sunday morning as another storm system pushes through. mostly sunny skies are expected as we head back to work and school on monday and tuesday with highs back up into the lower 70s. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) disney is getting ready to