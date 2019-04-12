Speech to Text for Communities along I-29 feeling effects of prolonged closure

interstate 29 remains closed just to the north of town and for smaller towns along the route that closure starting to effect their economy, kq2's ron johnson went up to mound city today to see how businesses are being affected. <<this is what it looks like along i-29 past mile maker 57, only local traffic has access to this stretch of road, and that's starting to have an effect on small communities in the area.[susan meadows] we all have to kinda work together we support each other and its concerning that this will possibly slow down the growth of all of the towns around.in mound city, people who own businesses here say the absence of thru traffic on the highway means the absence of revenue.[meadows] i depend on other businesses being here to get the traffic off the interstate.the closure of i-29 also has other effects on the small town, large trucks carrying rocks are forced to cut through the heart of town. [susan meadows] the rock trucks just coming 24/7 and we have concerns and for commuters, the closure is forcing them to take long detours. [chad gormley] used to have a thirty-minute drive to work and now they're having to drive two hours to work. a lot of them are starting to stay with other employees which them from their families all week.no one knows for sure how interstate could be closed, but they say the longer it remains closed to traffic the bigger the strain for those that have to make due.[gormley] as a business we're concerned for some of the local businesses that dont depend strictly on the local commnity, and with the interstate closed that's going to effect their businesses and just hoping they're able to survive through it they're saying it's gonna be closed. ron johnson kq2 news>> many smaller highways that run through smaller towns in the region are seeing more traffic due to the closure of the interstate. while mo-dot says they are not sure when i-29 will open back up -- they say they are working on evaluating damages and repairing pavement damaged by the flood. crews are working to remove flood debris from the road. many roads remain closed since the flooding -- for a full list of closures and alternate routes, head over