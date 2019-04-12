Speech to Text for I-29 closure impacts business

to see how businesses are being affected. <<this is what it looks like along i-29 past mile maker 57, only local traffic has access to this stretch of road, and that's starting to have an effect on small communities in the area.[susan meadows] we all have to kinda work together we support each other and its concerning that this will possibly slow down the growth of all of the towns around.in mound city, people who own businesses here say the absence of thru traffic on the highway means the absence of revenue.[meadows] i depend on other businesses being here to get the traffic off the interstate.the closure of i-29 also has other effects on the small town, large trucks carrying rocks are forced to cut through the heart of town. [susan meadows] the rock trucks just coming 24/7 and we have concerns and for commuters, the closure is forcing them to take long detours. [chad gormley] used to have a thirty-minute drive to work and now they're having to drive two hours to work. a lot of them are starting to stay with other employees which them from their families all week.no one knows for sure how interstate could be closed, but they say the longer it remains closed to traffic the bigger the strain for those that have to make due.[gormley]