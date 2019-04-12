Speech to Text for Bikers help with child abuse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

leather.. skeletons.. boots.. and .. bikes(nats)when you see these bikers rollin through.. know they're the roughest.. toughest.. guys and gals on a motorcycle you'll see..(nats) because they.. bike for a cause [kip (road runner) wilson]: we're not a gang we dont even call ourselves a club, we are an organization that supports kidsthe organization.. baca is filled with bikers who use their toughness..to make it easier on kids who have to testify against those who abused them in court(nats)to get kids ready.. baca sets them up with a rider, tough clothes and an even tougher name..we'll give them a little bit of a ride but theyre also give them a little bit of a ride, we'll give them a vest and a roadname that they pick and the become part of our family..and like family baca sticks with them[kip (road runner) wilson]: when they go to court we will go to court with them so they feel empowered and so they dont have to be affrid of the perpotraiter or feel intimidated in a court room setting so that in time..kids see..its really them who are the tough ones..[kip (road runner) wilson]: thats what baca is all aboutdane hawkins kq2 news >> baca is an