Crossing Shelter half way mark

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 8:12 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 8:12 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

<<[track] the winter of 2019 proved to be one of the coldest and harshest in the past few years.. which made for busy opening months at the crossing shelter..[danny "inn keeper" gach] in the six months we've been open 500 duplicated visits come by [track] from all walks of life..[danny "inn keeper" gach] we've had people from 22 to 82[track] about every night most nights we were at capacity ánatsá[track] staff used the business of the shelter to get than before involved with their partner [danny "inn keeper" gach] one thing that we found out is that we had a few agencies come out and came here when there were 50 and 60 people here so that was very effective ánatá[track] the crossing may have made it through their first frigid winter but staff say the summer months could be just as busy..[danny "inn keeper" gach] when it's hot people get dehydrated and they need to get out of the heat, there's that continual need for people with out housing that continues every day every week [track] and if the next few weeks pass by as quickly as the past six months did.. [danny "inn keeper" gach] with six months to go, the time is now to start planning on six months from now to see how to continue this dane hawkins kq2 news >> the crossing
