Real estate flood impact

<<concern is growing for those with real estate in areas recently hit by flooding. [rick barnes] a lot of guys lost a lot of grain there's a lot of land that's maybe not gonna be farmed at all this year. this real estate broker has been in land sales for 35 years, he says he's never seen flood damage quite like this. this was a completely unexpected and unanticipated flood [ron johnson] how bad the floodwaters have damaged farmland in this area, we're told it could take years for the area to fully recover.the same concerns are shared by those in home sales as well [alyssa barnes] i was shocked at how much worst it was this time and how much deeper it got this time. this husband and wife team of realtors say they've seen some of their clients search for higher ground [alyssa barnes] we're just kinda busy trying to relocate people, people are trying to find some housing that have been living in the bottom for years and they're moving into the hills now. but they say they've also seen interest in some of their vacation property along the river especially in big lake. [a. barnes] last week i had three people calling wanting to be put on a list of any lots that come up that might be discounted after this flood that they're interested in buying.still, concerns remain as the effects of flooding continue in northwest missouri, some feel the problem is becoming more frequent.[r. barnes] we cannot survive out here year after year getting a five hundred year flood after seven or eight years. their solution, getting back to basics [r. barnes] we've got to get this river managed the way it was with flood control as priority one.ron johnson kq2 real