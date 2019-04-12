Speech to Text for Authorities continue investigation into 2001 disappearance of Branson Perry

more... thanks alan... nodaway county sheriff randy strong put out a facebook post asking the public to provide any information someone may know regarding perry's disappearance... and with new evidence and years of work... the family may be closer to finally receiving closure... <<(sot, sheriff randy strong: "i believe we know who we need to visit with base on their previous investigations.")it's been 18 years since 20-year-old branson perry disappeared from skidmore, mo...(sot, gail macmurray: "it's just been a pure nightmare for the family. it's the not knowing.")throughout the nearly two decade investigation into perry's disappearance...investigators continued following leads ... and nodaway county sheriff randy strong now believes, officials are closer to figuring what happened on that april day in 2001...(sot, sheriff randy strong: "i think it was, he was with a group of individuals that he knew when he was murdered and it's pretty simple as that.") authorities investigating the disappearance of perry as a homicide isn't an open and shut case...(sot, sheriff randy strong: "the sticking point on this i believe is that we are dealing with a drug culture. they're not willing to give much information and we don't know where is body is.")strong is no stranger to working years on old cases, once working a cold case for seven years... and with a case like this...he relies on the investigators, who continue to follow new leads,(sot, randy strong: "give us some very good information. it's solid. i believe it.") investigators have spent hours and hours working this strange disappearance...(sot, randy strong: "you go back through and you review the reports and see if we've missed anything. as everyone that's name has been mentioned been throughoughly interviewed. do we need to go back and talk to them again.")and as authorities continue to investigate perry's disappearance as a homicide.. the family and those involved want to find closure to the case...(sot, gail mcmurray: "it shouldn't have happened because he was so kind- hearted.")(sot, sheriff randy strong: "the individuals involved continue to be a threat to the community. second, it's the right thing to do, if it was a family member of mine or yours. you'd want us to work on it as much as we could.")>> strong adds this investigation will continue and investigators will continue to follow leads and collect any evidence they can find... and