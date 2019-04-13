Clear

INDIANS BEAT PARK HILL SOUTH

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 10:42 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

to st. joseph....to take on the indians...===in the 2nd bases loaded wild pitch brings in one for the indians... indians go up 4-0=== then in the top of the 3rd the indians with some nice defense with the tailor made double play...===then in the bottom of the inning alex cawdill takes this one into right center field driving in two more runs with a triple...=== indians win this one 11-1
