SPOOFHOUNDS BSB TOP IRISH

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 10:45 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 10:45 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

at bartlett park....its lafayette taking on maryville....====second inning..... runner on first..... brayden luikart is up to bat....thats a homerun to right center field... puts irish up 6-0===top of the 4th jeffery stooksbury line drive down the left field line... that brings in tyler houchin maryville plates 4 in the 4th...===but some steller defense by luikart making a diving catch in center field would save a few more runs... ===the game would go down to the wire in the seventh...but spoofhounds get the win 11-10 over lafayette..
Winds continue to be an issue this afternoon but they will begin to die down this evening. For any Friday night plans, dress warmly. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with cold temperatures once again. Temperatures will fall slightly below freezing so make sure you take care of any plants outside tonight.
