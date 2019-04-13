Speech to Text for SPOOFHOUNDS BSB TOP IRISH

at bartlett park....its lafayette taking on maryville....====second inning..... runner on first..... brayden luikart is up to bat....thats a homerun to right center field... puts irish up 6-0===top of the 4th jeffery stooksbury line drive down the left field line... that brings in tyler houchin maryville plates 4 in the 4th...===but some steller defense by luikart making a diving catch in center field would save a few more runs... ===the game would go down to the wire in the seventh...but spoofhounds get the win 11-10 over lafayette..