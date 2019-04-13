Clear

griffon spring game 2019

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 11:00 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 11:00 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

a lot like fall with how the temperatures were this evening...this game was between the white and black teams for the grffons.... the offense being in black...and the defense in white....this game was all about the defense...as they had four sacks in the first half...and a pick six in the second.... the spring game is actually counted as a practice...so a lot of times there isn't much scoring...the griffons open up with rival northwest missouri state on thursday septemper fifth at
Winds continue to be an issue this afternoon but they will begin to die down this evening. For any Friday night plans, dress warmly. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with cold temperatures once again. Temperatures will fall slightly below freezing so make sure you take care of any plants outside tonight.
