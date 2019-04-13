Clear

griffon bsb takes down nwmsu

griffon bsb takes down nwmsu

Posted: Apr. 12, 2019 11:03 PM
Updated: Apr. 12, 2019 11:03 PM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

Speech to Text for griffon bsb takes down nwmsu

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

and staying at missouri western...over at the spring sports complex.. certainly cold and windy as well... western and northwest baseball was in action..=== second inning... brooks day gets under one... he hit it hard... but the winds pretty much solidifies this one as gone.. the griffs take a 2-0 lead after two..== the bearcats able to return fire in the third... calvin rudoph knocks in a run with two outs.. 2-1 western still ahead..=== again.. the weather did play a small factor today... day up to bat and hits it to left.. matt gastner unable to find it in the sun and wind... drops to score another run.. western able to hold on to the win.. 16-3...
Saint Joseph
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 32°
Fairfax
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Winds continue to be an issue this afternoon but they will begin to die down this evening. For any Friday night plans, dress warmly. Temperatures will be in the 40s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear with cold temperatures once again. Temperatures will fall slightly below freezing so make sure you take care of any plants outside tonight.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events