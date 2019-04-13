Speech to Text for griffon bsb takes down nwmsu

and staying at missouri western...over at the spring sports complex.. certainly cold and windy as well... western and northwest baseball was in action..=== second inning... brooks day gets under one... he hit it hard... but the winds pretty much solidifies this one as gone.. the griffs take a 2-0 lead after two..== the bearcats able to return fire in the third... calvin rudoph knocks in a run with two outs.. 2-1 western still ahead..=== again.. the weather did play a small factor today... day up to bat and hits it to left.. matt gastner unable to find it in the sun and wind... drops to score another run.. western able to hold on to the win.. 16-3...