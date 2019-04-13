Clear

Clouds move in today

Posted: Apr. 13, 2019 7:54 AM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2019 7:54 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 29°
Maryville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 29°
Cameron
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Fairfax
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 26°
Temperatures starting out in the 20s and 30s for Saturday but with plenty of sunshine. Throughout the day, expect an increase in cloud cover, especially this evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s.
