Staying dry tonight

Posted: Apr. 13, 2019 6:43 PM
Updated: Apr. 13, 2019 6:43 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 53°
Maryville
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 53°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Overnight, skies will be mostly cloudy as a system misses us to our south and east. Lows tonight will be in the mid 30s. For Sunday, clouds will decrease as the system moves away and sunshine is likely by afternoon. Highs stay cool in the 50s.
