Speech to Text for Western tops Northwest in a 13-10 slug-fest

day of hitting between the two teams...=== top of the third.. northwest opens up the scoring thanks to peter carlson.. 3 run shot gives northwest a 5-1 lead after three..=== the griffs down 6-1 in the fourth... until an eight run inning by the griffs.. highlighted by andrew curry's 3-run home run... the griffs now have an 8-6 lead..=== the bearcats eventually got a 10-9 lead.. when fahd shakeel scored the game winning runs in the seventh..==== cracks it to center field.. derek hussey unable to make the play.. so in comes andrew curry... while the throw is coming to the infield it's misplayed and shakeel has a chance to make it all the way home for a quasi inside the park home run... puts the griffs up 11-10.. on the way to a 13-10 win over northwest... (sot their pitcher came in there in the middle part of the game to shut us down for two or three innings in a row, then after we scored. for us to be able to continue to go back and forth to do our part to grind it out and to do the best we could to make it a game and go ahead then for carson to come in it was a big boost for us."