PUTT PUTT PUB CRAWL BENEFITS THOSE WITH AUTISM

was a great day for some mini golf in st. joseph and it was all for a good cause. we stopped by some of the local bars participating in the event that helps those with autism. <<putting for a good cause, many took advantage of today's nice weather to put in a round of mini golf.its amazing to see st joe come together to do this.local bars all across town got in on the act, each designing unique courses for patrons to try their hand. each bar has a golf hole set up and the goal is for them not to get a good score and buy themselves down to take in donations for the alliance. nine bars total took part in the event which helps to raise money for the autism alliance an organization that helps individuals and families living with the disorder. early when you're diagnosed you kinda feel lost and there's not a lot of support unless you know right where to get your support. parents of those with autism say the event is a great way to raise awareness about the disorder and offer resources to those that need it.we're trying to help out in the community and help new parents learn the system and what they need to do, try to be a resource for everybody else so at least they have a starting point. it gives us the chance parents and volunteers who are passionate about autism to educate the community.and while putt putt golf can be challenging, those who took part said they're grateful for the support.thank you st. joe for coming together>> this was the tenth year for the putt putt