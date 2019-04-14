Clear

Staying cool for one more day

Posted: Apr. 14, 2019 9:27 AM
Updated: Apr. 14, 2019 9:27 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki
Saint Joseph
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 43°
Maryville
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 40°
Savannah
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 43°
Cameron
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 39°
Fairfax
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 44°
Already seeing a good deal of sunshine nearly Sunday and it does appear we will see a mostly sunny day with a few clouds from time to time. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
