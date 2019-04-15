Speech to Text for MWSU BSB SWEEPS NWMSU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

furry friends in attendance for this third game.....====and we take you to the eigth inning...where its 5-1 bearcats...and derek hussey is up to bat for northwest...he gets the ball up in the air and with a little help by the wind.... that one is out of the park.... solo shot for hussey...and it's not looking good for the griffons....and northwest can taste a win... =====but the bottom of the eight is where western starts to rally....as fahd shakeel is up to bat...he hits a good one way into deep center...that drives in two runs...and it's aslo a triple for shakeel...6-4 western is climbing back in it...==== casey danley is now up...hes able to hit a grounder into the outfield...thats two more runs for the griffons...and we now have a tied ball game at six a piece...====the leading run would be on third base for western....as nolan is up to bat...but its a wild pitch.... and here comes will who slides homes beating the throw....and the griffs complete the comeback getting the win 7-6... and get the sweep...we talked with after the game...as he spoke about the win... (sot will jibas/western catcher:"anything i can do to get in there for the griffs you know playing a rival is big time moment taking advantage of the opportunity and getting in there for the guys, the mentality for today was to get the starter out and we knew their bullpin was getting a little thin and kind of had a long series this weekend and as soon as we got the starter out we knew there