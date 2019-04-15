Speech to Text for ROYALS SWEEP CLEVELAND

go to the third inning...cleveland is up three nothing...unitl lucas duda for the royals... hits this homerun....and that one is way gone...the royals have tied up the game at three a piece...=====whit merrifield would be up to bat...and he gets in on the homerun action as well...the royals take the lead...and are looking good.. ====we go to the ninith..the game is tied at eight...and hunter dozier is now up for the royals....and just what the doctor ordered...dozier hits it down the third baseline...and that seals the game...royals go on to win 9-8...and getting their first sweep of the season...