Warmer temperatures & some stormy weather this work week

temperatures quickly warm back up to start the workweek as two very nice days will be on the way for monday and tuesday as our winds switch up to the south. it will be breezy at times with winds gusting 20-25 mph. we'll see mostly sunny skies on monday afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 70s. for tuesday, we'll have a few clouds but warmer temperatures. highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. we'll see more clouds move in by wednesday, but we'll be dry for most of the day. we are tracking the chance for some thunderstorms wednesday evening into the overnight hours. we will need to keep an eye on this strong storm system as strong to possible severe thunderstorms could be possible. we're in a marginal to slight risk right now from the storm prediction center. highs on wednesday will be in the upper 70s.