Speech to Text for A warm day ahead for Tuesday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

again. (anchors ad-lib to wx) <<for tuesday, we'll have a few clouds mixed in with the sunshine. temperatures will continue to warm up with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.we'll see more clouds move in by wednesday, but we'll be dry for most of the day. we are still tracking the chance for some thunderstorms wednesday evening into the overnight hours. we will need to keep an eye on this strong storm system as strong to possible severe thunderstorms could be possible. we're in a marginal to slight risk right now from the storm prediction center with hail and damaging winds looking to be the main threats. highs on wednesday will be in the upper 70s. temperatures cool back down by the end of the week with highs in the 50s thursday once cold front passes through. there is the chance for rain thursday as well. temperatures begin to warm back up on good friday and into the easter holiday weekend, highs will be back up in the 70s with mostly sunny skies. we'll have rain chances return to the forecast on monday. >> thank you, vanessa... (anchors ad-lib out of wx) coming up we will have