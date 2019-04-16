Clear

Girls on the Run

Girls on the Run

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 9:22 AM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 9:22 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

Girls on the Run

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

<<(nat sound)stephanie grable wanted to do something with her passion for running... (sot, stephanie grable: " i happened to be a runner's instagram and i noticed there was this huge race last year in kansas city for some organization called girls on the run.")so after researching the program based on building a physcial activity-based postive environment for girsl...the pickett elementary librararian brought it to st. joseph... (sot, stephan grable: "it's just a wonderful, wonderful self-esteem builder and confidence booster for these girls.")the 10-week program builds toward a 5k race in may...with business partners like asics providing running shoes...and community organizations donating socks, deoderant and other running supplies(nat sound)and along the way...discover life lessons..."it's a way to like be free and do what you want. you can talk about how important that's happened throughout the day.")(sot, aubrey chaplain: "mostly about accepting and knowing who you actually are.")the program allows girls to talk about peer pressure and self-esteem issues in an environment allowing them to grow....(sot, stephanie grable: "we talk about things like real beauty, which is being generous, being kind, being confidenthaving joy, being physically healthy and active.")by the time the program ends...the girls will complete a 5k and a community project...opportunities they believe will help them in the future...(sot, amiya williams-mckinley: "a lot of people don't get to do it, so it's something fun to do and challenging.")(nat sound)(sot, izabella hinojosa: "i feel supported and people are happy for me and they want me to do well.")(nat sound)chris roush kq2 news...>> for more on the
For Tuesday, we'll have a few clouds mixed in with the sunshine. Temperatures will continue to warm up with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
