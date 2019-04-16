Clear

Showers and T-Storms possible on Wednesday

Showers and T-Storms possible on Wednesday

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 3:21 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 3:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
Fairfax
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
For Tuesday, we'll have a few clouds mixed in with the sunshine. Temperatures will continue to warm up with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events