Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Clear
Home
News
Local
Crime
National
Entertainment
Health News
Download Our App
Ag News
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Center
Weathercall
Road Conditions
Sports
High School Football
Team of the Week
Game of the Week
MWSU
NWMSU
Chiefs
Chiefs Training Camp
Royals
National Sports
Video
On Demand
Watch Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Community
Your Events
Don't Drive Distracted
Jobs
Pets
Salute the Badge
Obituaries
Showcase
Farm Show
Monday Morning Pledge
Project Safe Family
Salute to the Armed Forces
Live at Five
Recipes
Features
Best of St. Joe
Contests
Deals
Mike's Travels
Newsletter
The Experts
About Us
TV Listings
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Meet the Team
KQ2 History
Careers
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Antenna TV
Watch Now
Showers and T-Storms possible on Wednesday
Showers and T-Storms possible on Wednesday
Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 3:21 PM
Updated: Apr. 16, 2019 3:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano
Saint Joseph
Clear
78°
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
81°
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Savannah
Clear
78°
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Cameron
Clear
78°
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Fairfax
Clear
78°
Hi: 78° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
For Tuesday, we'll have a few clouds mixed in with the sunshine. Temperatures will continue to warm up with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
Radar
Temperatures
Alerts
Most Popular Stories
Car accident shuts down eastbound lanes of Highway 36 in Elwood
Semi-truck flips over on I-29 Tuesday morning
Another start-up business adds to MWSU Center for Entrepreneurship success
WATCH: Fire Breaks out at Notre Dame in Paris
A 22-year-old man seriously injured in dirt bike crash
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 40 stores
Prosecutor, judge respond to questions surrounding sentence in sodomy case
Four people injured after car collides with John Deere tractor on Highway 36
U.S. Route 59 now completely open from Atchison, Kansas to St. Joseph
Driver in custody following crash into power pole in St. Joseph
Community Events