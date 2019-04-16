Speech to Text for Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville creating healing garden

ones are in the hospital... the days can turn long for everyone involved... and that's why officials at mosaic medical center-maryville are creating a new aspect to its care facility... kq2's chris roush has more on how the hospital will use mother nature to help with care... <<(sot, kenzie white: "right now, our patients look out the window and they can see a brick wall. it's in a corner, not much is out there for them to enjoy.")a hospital can be families and patients...but soon...patients in mosaic cancer care in maryville...will at least be able to look out their windows and see a new healing garden... (sot, kara puche: "it relieves stress. it relieves tension. just to escape for maybe five-10 minutes. it's kind of refreshing.")(sot, rolando breier, mosaic oncologist: "sometimes you need to stop at some point. you need to go out. you that's green, has air and you just kind of put yourself together again.")this area will serve as the new healing garden as well as an easier vantage point to enter cancer care center...but for kara and loren puche..it's going to be a little more special for this mother and daughter...kara is breast cancer survivor and while her mother, loren turned to nature...(sot, loren puche: "we were very blessed that my mom got to walk out cancer free. it was definitely. i went out to our green house on campus and i just tried to keep my mind off of everything. i tried to keep collective cause i wanted to be strong.") and now as part of the northwest missouri state horticulture club..loren will help provide flowers and plants to the healing garden for other families and patients to enjoy...(sot, loren puche: "even if it's blooming, even if it attracts butterflies or bees-just an eye catcher. just to distract to the mind from the sad things that are going on.")(sot, kara puche: "it kind of brings you to tears a little bit. i'm very proud of her and it's just i think this is something that we can do collectively here forever.")chris roush kq2 news>> a ground breaking on the healing garden will take place in may... for more information on the healing garden, visit our website at kq2.com...