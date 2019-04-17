Clear

Savannah to play benton

Posted: Apr. 17, 2019 12:51 AM
Updated: Apr. 17, 2019 12:51 AM
Posted By: Adam Orduna

between maryville...and savannah....====we take you to the bottom of the third where its 2-0 savages....chase spoonemoore is at the plate for savannah...he hits one down the third baseline...that brings in two runs...noah boedenhousen comes in from second to score...=====we move ahead to the fourth... boedenhousen is up to bat...he hits grounder that makes it into the outfield....and his at bat will drive in two more runs...savannah takes care of maryville getting the win 10-0 and savannah plays benton for the pony express
We'll see more clouds move in by Wednesday, but we'll be dry for most of the day. We are still tracking the chance for some thunderstorms Wednesday evening into the overnight hours. We will need to keep an eye on this strong storm system as strong to possible severe thunderstorms could be possible.
