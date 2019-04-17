Speech to Text for Savannah to play benton

between maryville...and savannah....====we take you to the bottom of the third where its 2-0 savages....chase spoonemoore is at the plate for savannah...he hits one down the third baseline...that brings in two runs...noah boedenhousen comes in from second to score...=====we move ahead to the fourth... boedenhousen is up to bat...he hits grounder that makes it into the outfield....and his at bat will drive in two more runs...savannah takes care of maryville getting the win 10-0 and savannah plays benton for the pony express