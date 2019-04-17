Speech to Text for benton soccer beats leblond

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

soccer match-up...===no scoring in the first half..so we head to the second half.. where olivia elliot fouls carsyn osborn in the penalty area...and thats setting up jayde williams for the p-k.. she scores to make it 1-0...== just a few moments later.. leblond answers..reagan mcchristy takes advantage of a mis-played ball..sneaks it past the keeper...ties it up at 1...===but it's benton coming away with the win.. thanks to malia johnson's game winning goal..==she steals it and sends it to the upper corner of the net..final of this one 3-1...benton coach rick williams says this one came down to the team's conditioning.. (sot rick williams/benton soccer coach: "we don't play a lot of girls cause we just don't have a lot of depth. our girls work really hard at practice. we have the saying, 'legs feed the wolves' and in the second half, if we're in there our girl's mentality is just keep going and good things happen another college signing for the